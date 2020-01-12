By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A teenage boy shot and wounded another boy in an argument over shoes, Milwaukee police said Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday. The 14-year-old boy shot the 16-year-old boy several times after they argued about shoes, police said.

The victim survived and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital. The suspect is in custody.

TOP STORIES
United Methodist Church split sets sin on display
Adam Schiff won't say if he'll prosecute Trump in impeachment trial
Michelle Williams and the over-normalization of abortion

A police news release did not give further details about the argument. Police continue to investigate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide