By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who police said was driving at 107 mph (172 kilometers per mile) when he struck another car, killing a 16-year-old girl, has been convicted of reckless homicide.

A jury in Rolling Meadows deliberated for less than one hour late Friday before convicting Adam Grunin, 32, in Alyssa Lendino’s death. He was also convicted of aggravated reckless driving for serious injuries the teen’s 12-year-old sister, Amanda, suffered that required her to undergo four surgeries and learn to walk again.

The crash also seriously injured the Mount Prospect siblings’ parents.

TOP STORIES
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to replace Ricky Gervais as Golden Globes hosts
Megyn Kelly says she did the 'twirl' for Roger Ailes
Mike Rowe: Bloomberg 'lost me' with calling California great example

Grunin’s attorney had blamed the July 21, 2018, crash on a seizure. But Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Shilpa Patel said during closing arguments that Grunin’s “conscious disregard” had changed lives “in an instant” and killed Alyssa Lendino.

Police said Grunin’s car was traveling about 107 mph (172 kilometers per mile) when it struck the Lendino family’s car, which was slowing as it approached a stoplight at an intersection.

Prosecutors said Grunin, of Wheeling, was fleeing another crash that had occurred moments earlier. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide