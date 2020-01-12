By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police say a suspect is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a man during a fight outside a woman’s home near downtown Albuquerque.

They say 28-year-old Patrick Romero is accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Aug. 1 death of 39-year-old Anthony Moya.

Police say Moya was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Romero was booked and released from county jail in late December.

On Thursday, a state district judge denied a motion to detain Romero until trial and instead ordered him placed on a GPS monitor.

