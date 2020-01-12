By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man accused of strangling his ex-fiancee days before she was found dead near his workplace is set to return to court as prosecutors consider additional charges.

Jason Watson is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Monday. He has pleaded not guilty to strangulation, assault and other charges.

Authorities have called Watson a suspect in the death of 31-year-old mother of two Perrie Mason, of Meriden. She was reported missing by her sister on Aug. 17, and her body was found outside Watson’s workplace in Waterbury four days later.

On. Aug. 15, police said Watson choked Mason to unconsciousness during a fight about two days after they broke up. Her sister, Vao Horlback, said Mason texted her photos of her injuries from the attack.

Prosecutors told a judge in November that they were considering additional charges against Watson in connection with the death of Mason, who grew up in Kalihi, Hawaii, and moved in 2018 to Connecticut, where she worked as a court monitor and ran her own eyelash business.

Watson has denied the strangulation incident and told police he would never hurt Mason.

