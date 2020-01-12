By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing the mother of his four children is expected to get underway this week.

Michael Boulais, 34, of Hinsdale, faces a murder charge in the April 2018 shooting death of Kassedi Clark in the driveway of his home, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

The couple had dated for years but were estranged, according to authorities.

TOP STORIES
Pelosi doubles down, says House could subpoena John Bolton
Mike Rowe: Bloomberg 'lost me' with calling California great example
Trump warns Iran: 'Do not kill your protesters'

Clark had gone to the home to pick up their children and the couple got into an argument, police said.

Boulais then shot her multiple times, according to authorities.

Police found Boulais on the ground in the driveway holding a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Officers persuaded him to drop the gun and took him into custody.

The gun, which was registered to Boulais, had an empty magazine inside.

Clark, 24, was a nursing student at Berkshire Community College at the time of her death.

Boulais has pleaded not guilty to murder. His attorney has not commented.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide