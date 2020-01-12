MONTPELIER, Vt. — A bill has been proposed in the Vermont Legislature to decriminalize adult prostitution.

The legislation is co-sponsored by four female legislators. Rep. Selene Colburn, a Burlington progressive, said she thinks that decriminalizing sex work will improve safety and health of prostitutes, mynbc5.com reported.

“The underlying question is do we need to criminalize consensual sex between adults on any terms?,” she said. Sex trafficking, exploitation and solicitation of minors will remain a serious felony, she said.

The bill is in the House Judiciary Committee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.