By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal weekend stabbing in the parking lot of a Fall River apartment complex, prosecutors said.

Nathan Silva, 23, of New Bedford, and Jessica Brophy, 27, of Fall River, are scheduled to be arraigned Monday, according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney.

Silva is charged with murder in the death of Jorge Vieira, 25, who was found stabbed outside the Bay Village apartments at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

TOP STORIES
Report reveals lone FBI source of Trump conspiracy evidence came in bogus dossier
Megyn Kelly says she did the 'twirl' for Roger Ailes
Nancy Pelosi's moves delay start to Senate impeachment trial

Vieira was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he died.

Brophy is charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, prosecutors said.

No additional details, including a motive, were released. It was not clear if the suspects had attorneys.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide