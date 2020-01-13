By Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

OAK HILL, Fla. (AP) - Two volunteer troopers helped catch a suspected carjacker who was sleeping in a car on Sunday that had been stolen miles the night before, officials said.

The auxiliary Florida Highway Patrol troopers were patrolling along Interstate 95 in Volusia County when they spotted a 2019 Chevy Malibu on the side of the road, Lt. Kim Montes said in a news release. Troopers Casper Johnson and Bernard Martin saw a sleeping man in the backseat.

They ran the tag and discovered the car had been stolen from a Delray Beach convenience store on Saturday.

TOP STORIES
'Disappointed': Elizabeth Warren blasts Bernie Sanders after volunteers' canvass script leaks
All of a sudden Ron Howard and Hollywood cares about morality
Red line warning: Threats dare adversaries to test will of presidents, risk backfiring politically

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies came to the troopers’ aid and arrested Samuel Choisie, 20. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Auxiliary troopers have 450 hours of training and carry a weapon, but they don’t have authority to arrest anyone and they don’t get paid, Montes said.

Choisie remained in jail on Monday. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide