Monday, January 13, 2020

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Three people have been arrested following a police pursuit in Grand Forks.

An officer attempted to stop an SUV about 8 p.m. Sunday on the city’s north side, according to police.

Authorities say the SUV made a series of turns and ended up going the wrong way on one street with speeds reaching 55 mph.

Police used a pursuit tactic to stop the vehicle. Two occupants fled on foot, but were stopped.

The driver was taken into custody. Two others in the SUV were arrested on drug charges. A fourth person in the vehicle was released.

