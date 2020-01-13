By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) - Authorities said Monday an inmate was stabbed to death at an east Arkansas prison over the weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Carl Luke Lowe was buffing the floors Sunday night at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County when another inmate stabbed him five or six times with a metal shank. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was pepper sprayed by a correctional sergeant when he refused all orders to drop the shank.

Lowe, 58, was transported to a Forrest City hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was serving a life sentence for aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping and escape.

The inmate suspected of stabbing Lowe is in restrictive housing, and the department said his name will be released if and when he is charged in the attack. The incident is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

