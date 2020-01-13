By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) - An 11-year-old boy who killed his teacher and himself and wounded six others in a northern Mexico school shooting used his grandfather’s guns in the attack, officials said Monday.

Coahuila state Attorney General Gerardo Márquez Guevara told reporters that authorities would finish their preliminary investigation before deciding if the grandfather will face charges.

Gov. Miguel Riquelme said it appeared that the man did not have permits for either weapon.

On Friday morning the boy asked to use the restroom at his school, Colegio Cervantes, in Torreon. After he didn’t return, his teacher went to look for him. He emerged from the bathroom firing two guns. Five students and a gym teacher were wounded.

Authorities had said he lived with his grandparents.

