Monday, January 13, 2020

TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating reports that a spectator pulled a gun during a brawl among players and spectators and caused a panic at a youth soccer tournament in California.

The altercation began during the Albion Development Showcase tournament in Temecula on Sunday, KGTV-TV reported.

A man was detained by sheriff’s deputies for a short time but there was no report of charges being filed.

Temecula Police Department officials are investigating and calls to the department were not immediately returned.

Deputies never found a weapon, according to Albion Development Showcase CEO Noah Gins.

Spectators said players from opposite teams began shoving each other during a match. A family member then stepped onto the field and punched one of the players, the television station reported.

Spectator Robert Hernandez said the breach onto the field incited more than a dozen men to join in.

Witnesses said at some point someone in the crowd said there was a person with weapon. Teams of children aged 8 to 15 sprinted off the fields, causing spectators to run.

Referee Alex Hansen was on another field and said he saw large numbers of people running and saying there was a shooter.

