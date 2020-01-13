By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A shooter in a passing vehicle opened fire a man holding a toddler in his arms on a Philadelphia street, hitting the man in the shoulder and leaving the child with a graze wound on his head.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man was holding his 18-month-old nephew when the shots rang out. He put himself around” the child when he dove to the ground to avoid the shots”, likely saving the child’s life, authorities said.

TOP STORIES
'Disappointed': Elizabeth Warren blasts Bernie Sanders after volunteers' canvass script leaks
Kevin McCarthy: Nancy Pelosi withheld impeachment articles to hurt Bernie Sanders
Red line warning: Threats dare adversaries to test will of presidents, risk backfiring politically

Both victims were to hospitals and were each listed in stable condition. Their names and further information about them have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but authorities believe the man was the shooter’s intended target.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide