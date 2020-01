Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey on Monday announced he is suspending his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Mr. Booker said in a message to supporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.