By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) - Two Alabama women were arrested after a vehicle search in Georgia uncovered about 2 gallons of a chemical commonly known as a date rape drug, authorities said Monday.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an officer stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 on Friday, and a police dog detected the presence of narcotics. A search found about 2 gallons of GHB, a depressant that is sometimes used to drug people targeted for sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office said a later search turned up LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana and more GHB at one of the suspect’s homes in Lee County, Alabama.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi's moves delay start to Senate impeachment trial
Megyn Kelly says she did the 'twirl' for Roger Ailes
All of a sudden Ron Howard and Hollywood cares about morality

Ashley Prince, 47, and her passenger, Jessica Partridge, 26, both of Opelika, were charged with possession of GHB with intent to distribute in Georgia, the news release said. Prince will face more charges connected with drugs found at her home in Alabama, it said.

Court records were not immediately available to show whether Prince or Partridge had attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide