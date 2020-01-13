By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Updated: 8:32 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with chants of “four more years” and “U.S.A.!” from a Superdome crowd of 75,000 on Monday night before the start of the college national championship football game between Clemson and Louisiana State University in New Orleans.

The Trumps walked onto the field to loud cheers, and waved to the crowd before striding with a military escort to the 40-yard line for the singing of the National Anthem. Behind them, an enormous U.S. flag was unfurled across the field.

Asked by Karen Travers of ABC News which team he liked in the game, the president replied with a smile, “Both.”

Several members of Congress were attending the game with the Trumps, including Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina, who flew with the first couple to the game aboard Air Force One.

