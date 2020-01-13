Trump, first lady cheered at National Championship game

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with chants of “four more years” and “U.S.A.!” from a Superdome crowd of 75,000 on Monday night before the start of the college national championship football game between Clemson and Louisiana State University in New Orleans.

The Trumps walked onto the field to loud cheers, and waved to the crowd before striding with a military escort to the 40-yard line for the singing of the National Anthem. Behind them, an enormous U.S. flag was unfurled across the field.

The Trumps applauded after Louisiana native Lauren Daigle performed the National Anthem.

Asked by Karen Travers of ABC News which team he liked in the game, the president replied with a smile, “Both.”

It was the second time this season that Mr. Trump has attended an LSU game — he also saw the contest between the top-ranked Tigers and No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa in November. The president also was greeted with loud cheers at that game while waving to the crowd from a box.

Several members of Congress were attending the game with the Trumps, including Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina, who flew with the first couple to the game aboard Air Force One.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.