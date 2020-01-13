The Trump administration will drop its designation of China as a currency manipulator on the eve of signing the first phase of a long-awaited trade agreement with Beijing, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Treasury Department is expected to take the action before the signing ceremony at the White House on Wednesday. The agreement addresses some concerns about China’s currency manipulation that were cited when the U.S. announced the manipulator designation last summer.

China will commit to not depress its exchange rate and will make additional disclosures about its foreign-exchange practices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior U.S. official.

President Trump has long accused China of currency manipulation, saying the practice has created an unfair trade relationship and fueled the massive annual U.S. trade deficit with Beijing.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said Mr. Trump was failing to follow through with his tough talk on China.

“China is a currency manipulator—that is a fact. Unfortunately, President Trump would rather cave to President Xi [Jinping] than stay tough on China,” Mr. Schumer said. “When it comes to the president’s stance on China, Americans are getting a lot of show and very little results.”

The designation could have led to U.S. tariffs as a penalty, but the administration already has been imposing tariffs on Chinese goods since 2018. China has responded with its own tariffs on various U.S. goods, and stopped buying agricultural products such as soybeans.

Stocks closed higher on Monday amid the reports that the U.S. will stop designating China as a currency manipulator, as optimism about the trade agreement continued to spur a bull market. The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to close at a record-high 3,288 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1% to hit its all-time high at 9,273 points.

“The stock market is way up, the country is doing really well, and we’ll see you at the game,” the president said as he departed the White House Monday afternoon on his way to the college football championship contest in New Orleans, Louisiana.

But there was also sobering news from on Monday from the Treasury Department, which reported that federal deficit topped $1 trillion in 2019 — the first time red ink has topped that level in a calendar year since 2012.

The budget shortfall of $1.02 trillion in 2019 was a 17.1% increase from 2018.

Mr. Trump will host the high-level Chinese delegation at the White House to sign the trade agreement, ending for now a simmering trade war that has hit especially hard in farming communities. The federal government has approved nearly $30 billion in bailouts for farmers and ranchers who lost business due to the feud.

The president will promote his trade policies on trade on Sunday in Texas in a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention, the farm group announced Monday. China is expected to increase its purchase of farm products to a level of about $40 billion per year, Mr. Trump has said.

In addition to reaching a partial trade deal with China, Mr. Trump has renegotiated a major trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that’s nearing final approval by the Senate. Administration officials say that deal, too, will produce more jobs in the U.S. and boost the economy further.

Mercatus Center economist Daniel Griswold said the phase one deal with Beijing “marks a welcome retreat from the self-destructive trade war between the U.S. and China.”

“The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and the inevitable retaliation by China have inflicted real costs on U.S. farmers, manufacturing firms, and consumers,” he said. “The right way forward would be the elimination of all remaining Section 301 tariffs, direct legal action against offending Chinese entities, and the return to the [World Trade Organization] as the appropriate forum for settling disputes with China over trade policy.

