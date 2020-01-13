Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Sunday said she’s “disappointed” that Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont is sending volunteers out to “trash her,” after a script for Sanders volunteers had surfaced saying that Ms. Warren isn’t bringing new people to the Democratic Party.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me. Bernie knows me and has known me for a long time,” Ms. Warren told reporters while campaigning in Iowa. “I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.”

She also warned Democrats against the “factionalism” she said was present in the 2016 race.

“We can’t have a repeat of that,” she said.

Ms. Warren was responding to an apparent script for Sanders volunteers to tell voters that “people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what” and that “she’s bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party.”

News of the script was first reported by Politico.

Mr. Sanders tried to put some distance between himself and the script on Sunday.

“We have hundreds of employees. Elizabeth Warren has hundreds of employees. And people sometimes say things that they shouldn’t,” he said.

Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren, who are competing for support among the far-left of the Democratic base, have generally avoided attacking one another directly thus far in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.