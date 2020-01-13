The December shooting rampage at a Florida Navy base that killed three American service members was an act of terrorism, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

“The evidence shows the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology,” Mr. Barr told reporters. Mohammad Saeed Alshmarani, a 21-year-old member of the Royal Saudi Air Force, opened fire last month at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. He was fatally shot by a Sheriff’s Deputy responding the scene.

The U.S. will expel more than a dozen Saudi serviceman training at military institution across the country in the wake of the Justice Department investigation.

The expelled Saudis are not accused of aiding Alshmarani in the attack, but are said to have connections to extremist movements throughout the country.

Some of the Saudis are accused of possessing child pornography, while others were found to have ties to the extremist groups.

Since the attack, the Pentagon has grounded all Saudi pilots training in the United States.

Roughly 852 Saudi nationals are training with the U.S. military under a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. Since the attack the U.S. began scrutinizing the Saudi soldiers.

Tweets attributed to Alshmarani criticized U.S. policy toward Israel.

