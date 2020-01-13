By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont prosecutors have reopened an investigation into a former police officer accused of pepper-spraying a handcuffed man.

Cpl. Joel Daugreilh allegedly pepper sprayed a man who was handcuffed in a holding cell at the St. Albans police station in November 2017, Vermont Public Radio reported on Monday. The man did not suffer any permanent injuries, according to Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office.

The city launched an investigation and referred the case to state police and the attorney general’s office for a criminal inquiry, said St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud. Daugreilh resigned while the city was conducting its review.

The attorney general’s office decided not to prosecute Daugreilh in July 2018, but Donovan reopened the investigation this month after Vermont Public Radio asked to review the case.

Donovan said his office discovered new information about the case as they were preparing to release documents to Vermont Public Radio.

“That prompted me to now ask more questions, which prompted me to reopen the investigation, because I said, ‘I think I might have gotten this wrong,’” Donovan said.

An expert will review the case and issue their findings in the next few weeks, Donovan said.

Daugreilh declined to comment.

