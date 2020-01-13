TV show “Jeopardy!” outraged pro-Palestinian viewers on Friday after declaring the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is located in Israel and not “Palestine.”
Under the “Where’s that church” category, contestants were given the clue, “Built in the 300s AD, the Church of the Nativity.”
Contestant Katie Needle was the first to ring in, guessing, “What is Palestine?”
“No,” host Alex Trebek said, docking Ms. Needle $200.
Contestant Jack McGuire then answered, “What is Israel?”
“That’s it,” Mr. Trebek responded.
The Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem, a city in West Bank, of which Israel took control in 1967 and what many pro-Palestinians believe is being illegally occupied.
Ms. Needle’s $200 was returned to her over the commercial break without explanation, The Guardian reported. She went on to win the episode for the second night in a row, amassing $53,602.
The move sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many people demanding an apology from “Jeopardy!” A petition launched by the anti-war group Code Pink fetched more than 1,800 supporters as of Monday afternoon.
Ms. Needle also weighed in on the situation on Twitter.
