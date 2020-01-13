TV show “Jeopardy!” outraged pro-Palestinian viewers on Friday after declaring the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is located in Israel and not “Palestine.”

Under the “Where’s that church” category, contestants were given the clue, “Built in the 300s AD, the Church of the Nativity.”

Contestant Katie Needle was the first to ring in, guessing, “What is Palestine?”

“No,” host Alex Trebek said, docking Ms. Needle $200.

Contestant Jack McGuire then answered, “What is Israel?”

“That’s it,” Mr. Trebek responded.

The Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem, a city in West Bank, of which Israel took control in 1967 and what many pro-Palestinians believe is being illegally occupied.

Ms. Needle’s $200 was returned to her over the commercial break without explanation, The Guardian reported. She went on to win the episode for the second night in a row, amassing $53,602.

The move sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many people demanding an apology from “Jeopardy!” A petition launched by the anti-war group Code Pink fetched more than 1,800 supporters as of Monday afternoon.

Ms. Needle also weighed in on the situation on Twitter.

Unacceptable!! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian territories which Israel illegally occupies (Katie Needle got the correct answer & was robbed). @Jeopardy owes an apology for endorsing Israel’s universally-condemned illegal takeover of Palestinian lands.pic.twitter.com/Ym99YziM4k — Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) January 11, 2020

This is outrageous. If “Israel” had been the answer, it would have been bad enough. But the fact that she gave “Palestine” as the thought answer and was told it was wrong makes this an outrage & an insult to history, reality, the thousands of oppressed Palestinians of Bethlehem — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) January 11, 2020

Hey @Jeopardy - the Church of Nativity is in Bethlehem, which is located in the West Bank which - under international law - is occupied by Israel.



The occupied land is also known, under international law, as the Occupied Palestinian Territories.



pic.twitter.com/oMZ2YDOgoQ — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) January 11, 2020

Apparently @Jeopardy had a question today on The Church of the Nativity and when the contestant answered “Palestine,” it was deemed incorrect and the next contestant said “Israel” and it was counted as correct. @Jeopardy please explain. — Deanna ديانا (@deannaothman) January 10, 2020

