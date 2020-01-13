By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) - A man has been arrested after firing a gun during a long standoff in Sauk Centre.

Officers responded to a home Sunday morning after a woman called and said her husband had assaulted her.

Authorities say the suspect was making threatening statements and had a 9-year-old child in the residence.

The child was released about noon as police continued to negotiate with the 27-year-old man, who fired one shot out of the residence. No one was injured.

He eventually surrendered Sunday afternoon and was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Police are recommending charges of making terroristic threats, second-degree assault and domestic assault.

