By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man was arrested Monday after police say he opened fire on security guards outside a Las Vegas hookah lounge.

An altercation erupted between two groups at the Passions Hookah Lounge Bar around 3:30 a.m., authorities said. Security guards tried to disperse the crowd with pepper spray.

Police spokesman David Gordon said that’s when a vehicle drove up and someone shot one round at the guards, who returned fire.

TOP STORIES
'Disappointed': Elizabeth Warren blasts Bernie Sanders after volunteers' canvass script leaks
Red line warning: Threats dare adversaries to test will of presidents, risk backfiring politically
Our lost nation must look to spiritual guidance to find its way home

The driver fled but police located the car a short time later. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody and found a handgun in the car.

No one at the lounge was injured, according to Gordon.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide