LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man was arrested Monday after police say he opened fire on security guards outside a Las Vegas hookah lounge.

An altercation erupted between two groups at the Passions Hookah Lounge Bar around 3:30 a.m., authorities said. Security guards tried to disperse the crowd with pepper spray.

Police spokesman David Gordon said that’s when a vehicle drove up and someone shot one round at the guards, who returned fire.

The driver fled but police located the car a short time later. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody and found a handgun in the car.

No one at the lounge was injured, according to Gordon.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.