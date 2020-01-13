By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a second-floor room of a city hotel with what authorities described as trauma to his head and face.

Kashnielle Haye, 23, was found unresponsive in his rented room at the Super 8 just after 11 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There appeared to have been a struggle in the room, Lt. Paul Cicero said, and evidence led investigators to classify Haye’s death a homicide.

TOP STORIES
Megyn Kelly says she did the 'twirl' for Roger Ailes
'Disappointed': Elizabeth Warren blasts Bernie Sanders after volunteers' canvass script leaks
Report reveals lone FBI source of Trump conspiracy evidence came in bogus dossier

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the hotel and surrounding areas as part of the investigation but police do not think there is a threat to other guests.

It was the second homicide of the year in the city.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide