By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death after responding to reports of a shooting northwest of Tucson.

Authorities say two men were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds after the incident at an apartment complex about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Responding deputies also discovered a dead man at the apartment complex.

Detectives say the death may be related to the shooting.

The names of the dead man and the two injured men haven’t been released yet.

