By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life in prison for shooting a man in Manchester in 2018.

Paul Dimick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December in the death of Justin Lee, 32.

Prosecutors said the morning of the shooting, Dimick could be heard on a recorded phone call saying he thought Lee had stolen items from him.

Hours later, Dimick shot Lee and several people said they saw it.

Dimick reached a plea bargain with prosecutors. His sentence doesn’t carry the possibility of a sentence reduction.

He also pleaded guilty to falsifying physical evidence for altering, destroying, concealing, or removing the firearm.

