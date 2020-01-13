By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Minot police have released the name of a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot over the weekend.

Authorities identify the victim as Dominick Stephens of Minot. Officers were called to northwestern Minot early Sunday on a report of gunshots. A few minutes later, dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that crashed near the Minot State University Dome. Authorities determined that Stephens, who was driving the vehicle, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at a Minot hospital.

Investigators are working on multiple leads, but police on Monday reported no arrests. Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident.

The shooting was Minot’s first homicide of 2020.

