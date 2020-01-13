Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he expects the Senate will soon consider a war powers resolution that would further insert Congress’ war fighting authority and that would require President Trump to withdraw U.S. forces engaged in military activity against Iran within 30 days unless they are facing an “imminent” threat.

Lawmakers are expected to take up the resolution, pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, this week, just days after the House approved a similar, nonbinding measure designed to block Mr. Trump’s ability to conduct a war with Iran.

“I don’t believe the blunt instrument of the war powers resolution is an acceptable substitute for the studied oversight the Senate can exercise through hearings, resolutions and more tailored legislation,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Lawmakers have been at odds over the justification for the fatal Jan. 3 strike in Iraq that targeted top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi Shiite militia leader. While many Republicans have defended the move,Democrats — and some Republicans — have argued that Mr. Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally lead the country into armed conflict with Tehran.

The majority leader said he will “strongly oppose” the resolution and encouraged his fellow senators “to consider what message the Senate should send to Iran and the world at the very moment that America’s actions are challenging the calculus in Tehran for the better.”

Mr. Kaine’s resolution has picked up some Republican support, most notably from Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

