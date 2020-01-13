Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed the end of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s standoff over the articles of impeachment Monday, which has been pending for about a month, saying he is ready for the House to send the charges over later this week.

The Kentucky Republican’s comments come after Mrs. Pelosi announced her caucus will meet Tuesday morning to decide when to transmit the charges to the upper chamber, where the trial is to be held according to the U.S. Constitution.

Mrs. Pelosi, in an unprecedented move, held on to the charges after House Democrats voted to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Dec. 18, saying she wants assurance the Republican-controlled Senate will hold a fair trial.

It was the first impeachment of a president to lack bipartisan support.

“The Senate will not be sucked into this precedent-breaking path. We will fulfill our constitutional duty. We will honor the reason for which the founders created this body to ensure our institutions and our republic can rise above short-term, factional fever. The House has done enough damage. The Senate is ready to fulfill our duty,” Mr. McConnell said Monday.

The impeachment stemmed from a July phone call with the Ukrainian president where Mr. Trump requested a probe into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats had demanded more witness testimony be guaranteed during the upper chamber’s hearing.

But Mr. McConnell, and his GOP colleagues, have said they will handle the impeachment trial the same way the chamber did in 1999 for President Bill Clinton. During that procedure, the House impeachment managers presented their case for impeachment and the president’s legal team was able to respond before the issue of witnesses was debated.

“It’s certainly been revealing to see House Democrats first claim impeachment was so urgent they could not even wait to fill out the factual record and then subsequently delay it for weeks. Well, I’m glad the speaker finally realized she never had any leverage in the first place to dictate Senate procedure to the Senate,” Mr. McConnell said, adding he welcomes the end to the “one-woman blockade” over the articles being transmitted.

