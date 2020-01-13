By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Police say a fatal shooting in Rochester was drug related.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside an apartment building. Trevor Boysen, 24, was killed as he sat in his car outside the Quarters Apartments, according to police who say the shooting happened during a marijuana deal.

At least six shots were fired.

KTTC-TV reports police arrested an 18-year-old man who lives in the apartment building. Officials say he was found with a handgun that investigators believe was used in the shooting.

