By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have released new information in a 32-year-old cold case in hopes of identifying the victim.

Police said in a statement that the female victim was found in rural Owen County in 1988 near a roadway. New information leads investigators to believe the victim had affiliations to Columbus, Ohio and/or Miami, Florida, the statement said.

In addition, police released a new composite that depicts what the victim might have looked like at the time of her death. It was made with assistance from Texas Rangers Evidential Art & Facial Identification.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Kentucky State Police post in Campbellsburg.

