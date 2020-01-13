By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say the victim of an attempted robbery shot back and wounded the assailant in a fast-food parking lot.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release that the would-be robber was found Monday morning in the parking lot of the Burger King.

Police say that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the wounded man had tried to rob someone else when the person pulled out a gun and shot him. They say the man who attempted the robbery was hit once with a bullet.

The identities of those involved weren’t immediately released.

