By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Reno man has been jailed without bail on an open murder charge after a suspected homicide victim was found dead inside an apartment just west of downtown Reno.

Reno police say 36-year-old Darnell Smith was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances and found the victim’s body in the apartment on Stardust Street near Keystone Avenue a block north of Interstate 80.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old James H. Smith of Reno. Police say his family had reported him missing early Thursday morning.

Darnell Smith also has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail without bail.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

