By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of man who was struck by a freight train on the edge of downtown Reno.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner identified the victim Monday as 52-year-old Chris Nolte. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death.

Police say Nolte was hit on the tracks near Sutro and 4th streets at about 4 a.m. Monday. Investigators don’t know why he was on the tracks. Sutro Street was closed until about 7 a.m.

Union Pacific says no one on the train was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

