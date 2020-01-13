By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man whose wife found images of nude children in their home was convicted of possessing child pornography.

A federal jury in Gulfport returned the verdict against Taryn Goin Naidoo, 41, whose sentencing is set for April 8.

The Sun-Herald reported that Naidoo’s wife called police in July 2017 after finding multiple images of nude children stored on computer memory cards he kept in a safe. The couple had been arguing about his interest in adult pornography.

The Diamondhead businessman claimed his wife was trying to set him up because she wanted a divorce, but jurors convicted him on three counts on Friday.

Prosecutor Anthony Paridiso said Naidoo had 93,000 pornographic images and 158 videos of children on one memory card alone. Naidoo also had a collection of stories about adults engaging in sex with children, which prosecutors used as evidence to emphasize his obsession.

The woman took their children and moved to Alabama, Paridiso said.

