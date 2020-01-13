By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

RAEFORD, N.C (AP) - A man was arrested and charged with fatally shooting his wife on Christmas Eve, authorities in North Carolina said.

Shaun Pinheiro-Pires, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his wife Hillary Pinheiro-Pires, WNCN-TV reported.

Hoke County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Christmas Eve in reference to a shooting. They found Hillary Pinheiro-Pires suffering from a “fatal injury” to her upper body, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Fort Bragg Military Police took Shaun Pinheiro-Pires into custody Monday and transferred him to Hoke County deputies.

Details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear why Fort Bragg police were involved. It’s also unclear whether Shaun Pinheiro-Pires has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

