By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A 15-year-old faces multiple charges in an armed robbery in North Carolina in which he “shot numerous times,” according to police.

The teenager fired shots inside a gas station where he demanded property from an employee early Sunday, according to a news release on Monday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Responding officers reported the suspect fired numerous rounds inside the business, and a second employee was struck and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Less than 10 minutes after officers arrived at the gas station, police said, they found a 15-year-old juvenile that matched the description of the suspect and was identified as the suspect in the robbery.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at a juvenile detention center.

