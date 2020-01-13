Health officials in Thailand on Monday confirmed what is believed to be the first case outside of China of a new virus that has spawned a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has hospitalized dozens of people and killed one.

The patient was a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of the coronavirus began, the World Health Organization said. The patient was hospitalized last week and is recovering at an isolation ward, Thai officials said.

The patient in Thailand is a 61-year-old woman who showed signs of fever upon arrival at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan. 8.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the woman no longer has a fever or symptoms and that doctors expect to discharge her in a few days, according to the Bangkok Post.

Chinese health officials reported the first death due to the pneumonia outbreak on Saturday, saying the patient had serious underlying medical conditions.

Since December, 59 people have been hospitalized in Wuhan, Chinese health officials said.

A preliminary investigation shows that most patients worked at the Wuhan South China Seafood City, also called the Hua Nan Seafood Market, or frequently visited the market.

Officials have yet to determine how the illness spread. There has been no spread of the infections among health care workers or suggestion of human-to-human transmission.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.