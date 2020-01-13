By - Associated Press - Monday, January 13, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Lawrence woman who is charged with hurting a relative’s 4-month-old told police she regretted agreeing to care for the baby because she knew she was intoxicated.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the probable cause affidavit that was recently released in the case against 33-year-old Shannon Crank said she told police she didn’t remember exactly what happened but that it was possible she had dropped the boy or fell on top of him.

The affidavit says Crank called the boy’s father in July, about two hours after he dropped the baby off at Crank’s home to say the child wouldn’t stop crying. Crank told the father that the reason the boy had a mark on his face was because he scratched himself while crying. The father also noticed a bruise by the boy’s eye and took him to his mother’s workplace.

TOP STORIES
Red line warning: Threats dare adversaries to test will of presidents, risk backfiring politically
'Opposite of Benghazi': Obama's weak response motivated Trump's Iran strike
Jeffrey Epstein's demise was not at his own hands

The parents then found a cut inside their son’s lip and took him took him to a hospital. Medical records indicate that asphyxia could have caused his injuries.

Crank was charged in November with aggravated child endangerment and aggravated battery.

Her defense attorney, Michael Clarke, didn’t immediately respond to the Journal-World’s email seeking comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide