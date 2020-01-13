LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Lawrence woman who is charged with hurting a relative’s 4-month-old told police she regretted agreeing to care for the baby because she knew she was intoxicated.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the probable cause affidavit that was recently released in the case against 33-year-old Shannon Crank said she told police she didn’t remember exactly what happened but that it was possible she had dropped the boy or fell on top of him.

The affidavit says Crank called the boy’s father in July, about two hours after he dropped the baby off at Crank’s home to say the child wouldn’t stop crying. Crank told the father that the reason the boy had a mark on his face was because he scratched himself while crying. The father also noticed a bruise by the boy’s eye and took him to his mother’s workplace.

The parents then found a cut inside their son’s lip and took him took him to a hospital. Medical records indicate that asphyxia could have caused his injuries.

Crank was charged in November with aggravated child endangerment and aggravated battery.

Her defense attorney, Michael Clarke, didn’t immediately respond to the Journal-World’s email seeking comment.

