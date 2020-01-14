An off-duty Secret Service agent fatally shot a dog he said charged at him Monday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in Brooklyn’s Windsor Terrace neighborhood, the New York Police Department said.

The Secret Service also confirmed the shooting but declined to provide any details.

“An off duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unleashed dog in Brooklyn, NY this evening. As this is an ongoing NYPD investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The agent fired one shot killing the dog who charged at him, an NYPD spokeswoman told The New York Times.

Neither the police nor the Secret Service have identified the agent involved in the shooting.

Walker Blankinship said he overheard an argument and a gunshot, according to The Times.

“I just thought it was local people having an argument,” he told the paper.

The agent pulled out his gun and shot the dog after the argument, witnesses told the New York Daily News.

Mr. Blankinship described the dog as a small- or medium-sized brown dog, The Times said.

The Daily News, which posted a photo of the dog underneath a cloth sheet, identified it as a female Belgian Shepherd. The photo shows the dog’s leash sticking out from under the sheet.

The agent went to Lutheran Hospital for evaluation.

