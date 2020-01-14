By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A western Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in a hotel on Christmas Day in 2018.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that jurors deliberated for several hours Monday before convicting 28-year-old Dominique Jones in the death of 25-year-old Tre Montel McCargo.

Jones took the stand Friday and alleged that the stabbing at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown was in self-defense and followed years of abuse. She said after an argument turned physical, she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed McCargo in the neck but wasn’t trying to kill him.

TOP STORIES
Northam and his anti-gun mafia infringe on Second Amendment
Trump, first lady cheered at national championship game
Spartacus drops his sword in clash of crazy ideas

Fayette County prosecutors said Jones believed McCargo was cheating on her after she looked at his cellphone while he slept on Christmas Day. A prosecutor cited what she called the defendant’s changing account of events as well as the testimony of a child who said McCargo was stabbed while on the ground in a defensive position.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide