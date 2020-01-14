Liberal actor Alec Baldwin lashed out at President Trump’s supporters in a series of tweets Monday, saying they “bear the blame” for the “near moral collapse” of the country.

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy,” Mr. Baldwin tweeted to his 1.1 million followers.

“It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,” he continued. “The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function.’

“Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice,” he added.

Mr. Baldwin, who won an Emmy in 2017 for his portrayal of Mr. Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” went on to claim that anyone who casts a vote for the president in November is contributing to the “colossal destruction” of American ideals.

“It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame,” he wrote, “[f]or the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.”

