DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Tuesday said she would seek to jump-start negotiations on a nuclear deal in order to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

“I would start negotiations again,” Ms. Klobuchar said at the seventh Democratic presidential debate.

She said she wouldn’t take as a given that there won’t be a deal in place despite President Trump’s move to take the U.S. out of a 2015 nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration.

“My issue is that because of the actions of Donald Trump, we are in a situation where they are now starting, Iran is starting to enrich uranium again in violation of the original agreement,” she said. “So what I would do is negotiate - I would bring people together just as President Obama did years ago, and I think that we can get this done.”

“I would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” she said.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana likewise said that Iran cannot be allowed to get a nuclear weapon.

“Our security depends on ensuring that Iran does not become nuclear,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

