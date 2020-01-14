DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Amy Klobuchar said it is time for a reality check when it comes to being upfront about the cost of paying for Medicare for All and passing such a plan through Congress.

In the 2020 Democratic presidential debate, Ms. Klobuchar said the proof is in the pudding, pointing out that the Medicare for All bill that Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supported has stalled out in the Senate.

“Over two-thirds of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate are not on the bill that [Sanders] and Senator Warren are on,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “You have numerous governors that are Democratic that don’t support this.”

Ms. Klobuchar said Mr. Sanders should provide voters with a price tag for his plan.

Mr. Sanders countered that his plan would result in Americans paying less overall for their health care coverage, and that it is time to take on the greed and corruption of the drug and insurance companies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.