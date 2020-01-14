By Seth McLaughlin and David Sherfinski - The Washington Times - Updated: 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Bernard Sanders said Tuesday he is concerned that President Trump is peddling lies that could lead to a war with Iran.

“The two great foreign policy disasters of our lifetimes are the war in Vietnam and the war in Iraq,” Mr. Sanders said in the Democratic presidential debate. “Both of those wars were based on lies, and right now what I fear very much is that we have a president that is lying again and can drag us into a war that is worse than the war in Iraq.”

Mr. Sanders said the nation must pull together an international coalition to reduce tensions with the Persian nation.

