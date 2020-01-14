Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday gave a thumbs-up to Cardi B running for office, saying the exotic dancer-turned-Grammy-winning rapper could bring a unique perspective to politics.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, told TMZ. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

The approval came two days after Cardi B posted a tweet expressing her interest in getting into politics.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic],” she tweeted Sunday.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” she wrote the next day. “I [expletive] have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

After getting into a testy exchange with Trump-supporting actress Mindy Robinson, in which she criticized Ms. Robinson’s appearance and joked about beating her up, Cardi B called on people to “be grown” when getting into political debates.

“Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy,” the rapper wrote. “If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK (unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”

“And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness,” she added. “I BE VIOLATING!!! I don’t really like being on that type of time. We grown! Let’s be grown. Let’s teach and learn.”

Cardi B, who has endorsed Mr. Sanders‘ for the Democratic Party nomination, has previously appeared in a campaign video for the senator in an effort to woo young voters.

