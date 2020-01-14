DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Bernard Sanders said in the seventh Democratic presidential debate that his vote for the war in Afghanistan is far different from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s support for the Iraq War in 2002.

Mr. Sanders said that nearly every single member of the House voted for military action in Afghanistan, while the push for authorization for the war in Iraq was far more divisive and based on what ended up to be lies from the White House.

“Joe and I listened to what Dick Cheney and Goerge Bush and [Donald] Rumsfeld had to say,” Mr. Sanders said. “I thought they were lying. I didn’t believe them for a moment … Joe thought it different.”

Mr. Biden said that his vote for the Iraq war was a “mistake,” but said he is other proud over his overall record on foreign policy - including the lead role he played in the Obama administration working to bring the troops home.

