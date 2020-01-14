DES MOINES, Iowa. — Sen. Bernard Sanders stood alone Tuesday in the Democratic presidential debate in his opposition to President Trump’s plan to replace NAFTA with the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.

Mr. Sanders said the USMCA doesn’t do enough to stem the outsourcing of jobs, lacks environmental protections and doesn’t take into account the rising threat of climate change.

“We can do much better than a Trump-led trade deal,” Mr Sanders said. “Every major environmental organization has said not to this no trade agreement because it does not even have the phrase climate change in it.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the deal makes “modest” change and is a step in the right direction.

“It will give some relief to our farmers and some relief for our workers,” she said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also said they support the plan.

“I think we need a big trading block with North American to take on China, and the way you are stronger with China is with your allies,” Mr. Klobuchar said.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, meanwhile, questioned whether Mr. Sanders will ever see a trade deal he would support.

Mr. Sanders fired back by reminding voters that he opposed NAFTA, and to normalize relations with China - a pair of deals that Mr. Biden backed and that Mr. Sanders blames for the loss of 4 million jobs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.